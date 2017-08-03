SC Court of Appeals upholds decision to dismiss lawsuit against The Citadel

The South Carolina Court of Appeals agreed with a lower court decision in dismissing a negligence lawsuit against The Citadel involving a decade old child child abuse case.

Skip ReVille was arrested on multiple child abuse charges in 2011 after admitting to sexually abusing kids at other schools.

The father of a Citadel camper claimed in 2007 that Reville engaged in sexual misconduct with his son in 2002.

The school closed its own investigation the same year after no witnesses could confirm the story.

The court says The Citadel couldn't be held liable for ReVille's crimes.

