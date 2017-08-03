Emergency crews battling house fire in Berkeley County near Wando

Emergency crews are battling a house fire in Berkeley County near Wando Thursday night.

The fire is in the area of the 800 block of Pineneedle Way off of Yaupon Drive near Highway 41.

Crews responding including the Awendaw McClellanville and Charleston fire departments.

The homeowners said they managed to get out of the home safely.

Two cats were also saved from the fire.

Traffic on Highway 41 is being impacted as crews work the scene.

