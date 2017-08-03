Quantcast

Rescue crews responding to report of boat taking on water off of - Live5News.com | Charleston, SC | News, Weather, Sports

Rescue crews responding to report of boat taking on water off of Bulls Bay

Source: U.S. Coast Guard/File Source: U.S. Coast Guard/File
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC (WCSC) -

Rescue crews are responding to reports of a boat taking on water near Murrells Inlet Thursday night. 

According to the Coast Guard, the incident is 40 miles off of Bulls Bay. 

Petty Officer First Class Kelsey Thomason with the U.S. Coast Guard says the boat is a 30-foot fishing vessel out of Murrells Inlet.

According to Thomason, a helicopter is searching the area.

A patrol boat is headed that way, as is a station boat out of Georgetown. 

Copyright 2017 WCSC. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly