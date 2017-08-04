Lowcountry MLB MiLB Update (8/3)

MLB

American League

Brett Gardner, OF, New York Yankees - 0-4 with 2 K's in a 5-1 loss to Cleveland. The Holly Hill native is batting .261 with 19 HR's and 48 RBI.

Justin Smoak, 1B, Toronto Blue Jays - No game. The Stratford alum is batting .304 with 31 HR's and 74 RBI

National League

Matt Wieters, C, Washington Nationals - No game. The Stratford alum is batting .242 with 7 HR's and 37 RBI

Asher Wojciechowski, SP, Cincinnati Reds - Did not pitch in a 6-0 loss to Pittsburgh. The Beaufort alum is 1-1 with a 4.50 ERA and 35 K's in 34 innings in the majors. He's 2-0 with a 2.05 ERA and 35 K's in 29.2 innings in AAA.

AA

Southern League

Nick Ciuffo, C, Montgomery Biscuits (Tampa Bay Rays) - Did not play in a 4-0 loss to Chattanooga. The Mt. Pleasant native is batting .235 with 6 HR's and 30 RBI.

High-A

Florida State League

James Reeves, SP, Tampa Yankees (New York Yankees) - Pitched 2 innings giving up 4 hits, 2 run with 1 walk and 2 K's in a 6-2 loss to St. Lucie. The Ashley Ridge alum is 2-0 with 4 holds, 1 save, a 2.70 ERA and 34 K's in 32.1 innings.

Rookie League

Arizona League

Chris Singleton, OF, AZL Cubs (Chicago Cubs) - Did not play vs. AZL Reds. The Goose Creek alum is batting .304 with a HR and 6 RBI

Malcolm Van Buren, SP, AZL Royals (Kansas City Royals) - Pitched 4.2 innings giving up 3 hits, 3 run (2 earned) with 3 walks and 6 K's vs AZL Dodgers. The Hanahan alum is 0-2 with an 6.88 ERA and 13 K's in 17 innings.