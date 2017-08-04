Quantcast

Tax-free weekend returns to South Carolina

By Aaron Maybin, Reporter
School supplies are tax free this weekend (Source: Live 5) School supplies are tax free this weekend (Source: Live 5)
SOUTH CAROLINA (WCSC) -

South Carolina is offering a sales tax free shopping weekend, dropping the state's six-percent sales tax on back-to-school goods. That included clothing, computers and school supplies.

It started at midnight Friday and runs through Sunday at midnight. The department of revenue has made a list of supplies and technology exempt from the sales tax. 




