Tax-free weekend returns to South Carolina

Folly Beach police are investigating a reported armed robbery at Bert's Market.More >>
Folly Beach police are investigating a reported armed robbery at Bert's Market.More >>
South Carolina is offering a sales tax free shopping weekend, dropping the state's six-percent sales tax for back-to-school goods.More >>
South Carolina is offering a sales tax free shopping weekend, dropping the state's six-percent sales tax for back-to-school goods.More >>
Kick off August in the Lowcountry with a weekend of wizardry, collecting and an homage to wacky baseball promotions.More >>
Kick off August in the Lowcountry with a weekend of wizardry, collecting and an homage to wacky baseball promotions.More >>
A 30-foot fishing vessel out of Murrells Inlet that was reportedly taking on water Thursday night about 40 miles off of Bulls Bay has been located.More >>
A 30-foot fishing vessel out of Murrells Inlet that was reportedly taking on water Thursday night about 40 miles off of Bulls Bay has been located.More >>
Emergency crews battled a house fire in Berkeley County near Wando Thursday night.More >>
Emergency crews battled a house fire in Berkeley County near Wando Thursday night.More >>