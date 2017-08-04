5 Around Town: Roller derby magic, coin collecting and the promotion to top them all

Kick off August in the Lowcountry with a weekend of wizardry, collecting and an homage to wacky baseball promotions.

Harry Potter Roller Derby

The Lowcountry Highrollers have a night of spells and spills planned in the latest roller derby bout on Saturday.

Local skaters will be divided into the houses of Gryffindor or Slytherin for a Harry Potter-themed night at the the Indoor Sports of the Lowcountry. Muggles (fans) can play a part as well. Donations throughout the night can lead to spells for their favorite team and curses against the opponent.

Costumes are encouraged and fans can compete in a costume contest, get a picture in the photo booth, and win raffle prizes. The doors open at 6 p.m. and the first whistle is at 6:30. Tickets are $10 in advance and $15 at the door. For more information, click here.

Lowcountry Summer Coin Show

Buy, sell or trade at the Lowcountry Summer Coin Show in Ladson.

The Lowcountry Coin Club's show is Friday through Sunday in the Arts and Crafts building at the Exchange Park Fairground. Coins, currency and other assorted collectibles will be on display. The show will also include a special section for kids to learn about coins and collecting. The Low Country Red Cross will also be taking blood donations at the show on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The show is free and so is the parking. It's open 12 to 6 pm on Friday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday, and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday. Click here for more information on the show and the Lowcountry Coin Club.

Riverdogs Weekend Homestand

The Riverdogs host the Greenville Drive for a weekend series featuring fireworks, bouncy balls, kosher dogs.

The Charleston Baseball Hall of Fame will induct the Class of 2017 before the game at 7:05 p.m. A lucky fan could win $10,000 if the Riverdogs hold the Drive to one hit during the game. Fans can stick around for fireworks after the game.

Minor league baseball and wacky promotions go hand-in-hand and on Saturday at 6:05 p.m. the Riverdogs embrace the wackiness. The team will wear jerseys featuring tie dye and tropical themes with superheroes and slime too. The jerseys will be up for auction after the game. Saturday also features another Helicopter Ball Drop where a lucky winner could pocket $2,000.

The weekend wraps up at 5:05 p.m. on Sunday. Special kosher options will be available for Jewish Heritage Night and members of the MUSC Children's Health Kids Club get in free as part of MUSC Health Family Sunday. For more details about the weekend series, click here.

