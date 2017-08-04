Police on scene of reported armed robbery on Folly Beach

Police are on the scene of a reported armed robbery on Folly Beach.

Folly Beach Public Safety and deputies are at Bert's Market on Folly Beach.

Dispatch says officials arrived at the scene at 5:52 a.m.

According to deputies, one shot was fired and two suspects fled the scene on foot.

No injuries have been reported.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

