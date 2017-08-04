Authorities investigating Folly Beach armed robbery

Folly Beach Police are investigating an armed robbery at a popular grocery store on the island early Friday morning.

At approximately 5:40 a.m. authorities responded to Bert’s Market, located on East Ashley and 2nd Avenue, for a reported armed robbery with a gunshot fired in the building, according to city public safety officials.

The shot was fired into the ceiling of Bert’s Market. One employee was there at the time of the incident but was not injured.

Officials describe the suspects as two men, one very tall, one shorter, both of average build.

Public safety officials said the men entered the store wearing bags as masks.

A witness told authorities he noticed a Kia SUV speeding off the island as he headed to work on Folly Beach.

Folly Beach Police identified the fleeing vehicle, through recently installed license plate cameras, which has resulted in “some solid leads”.

A BOLO has been sent out across Charleston County for the vehicle and suspects, who may be armed and dangerous.

According to Bert’s Market’s Facebook page, the store planned to reopen at 10 a.m. after authorities cleared the scene.

This is a developing story. Check back later for updates.

