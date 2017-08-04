Police pursuing 'solid leads' in early morning Folly Beach armed robbery

Folly Beach Police say information provided from a witness led to "solid leads" in an armed robbery at a popular grocery store on the island early Friday morning.

At approximately 5:40 a.m. authorities responded to Bert’s Market, located on East Ashley and 2nd Avenue, for a reported armed robbery with a gunshot fired in the building, according to Folly Beach Public Safety Department spokesman Alan Kleinfeld.

The shot was fired into the ceiling of Bert’s Market. One employee was there at the time of the incident but was not injured.

Officials describe the suspects as two men, one very tall, one shorter, both of average build. The employee told police the men entered the store wearing bags as masks.

Kleinfeld said a witness told authorities he noticed a Kia SUV speeding off the island as he headed to work on Folly Beach. Kleinfeld said police were able to identify the fleeing vehicle by reviewing license plate camera footage, which resulted in “some solid leads”.

A BOLO, or "be on the lookout" advisory, has been sent out across Charleston County for the vehicle and suspects, who may be armed and dangerous.

According to Bert’s Market’s Facebook page, the store planned to reopen at 10 a.m. after authorities cleared the scene.

Kleinfeld called Bert's a Folly Beach landmark. The store, which operates 24 hours a day, seven days a week, opened in 1993, he said.

This is a developing story. Check back later for updates.

