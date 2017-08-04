Quantcast

Reported armed robbery at Folly Beach store

By Aaron Maybin, Reporter
FOLLY BEACH, SC (WCSC) -

Folly Beach police are investigating a reported armed robbery at Bert's Market.

An official on scene tells Live 5 News two suspects reportedly robbed the store, firing one shot into the ceiling.

The suspects reportedly fled on foot. Charleston County K-9's are on the scene.

East Ashley Ave. and 2nd Street E. will be closed to traffic until law enforcement leaves the scene.

