FIRST ALERT TRAFFIC: Flooding closes downtown streets

By Patrick Phillips, Digital Content Manager
CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) -

Heavy rains have prompted flooding that closed streets downtown.

Charleston Police spokesman Charles Francis said the following areas are closed:

  • Wentworth at Barre
  • Ashley Avenue between Tradd and Broad Streets

Check back for updates on road closures.

