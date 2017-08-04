Charleston Police trying to identify motor vehicle theft suspect

Charleston Police released surveillance images Friday morning of a person they say is a suspect in a motor vehicle theft.

The person the released images is believed to be between 16 and 20 years old, approximately 6 feet tall and is believed to weigh approximately 150 pounds. He was last seen wearing a white tank top, black shorts, black sneakers and carrying a black shirt.

Police have not said when or where the vehicle theft occurred.

Anyone who can identify the suspect is asked to call the Charleston Police Department's on-call detective at 843-743-7200 or Crime Stoppers at 843-554-1111.

Copyright 2017 WCSC. All rights reserved.