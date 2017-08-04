Episcopal Church leaders to review Supreme Court ruling Friday

Leaders within The Episcopal Church in South Carolina will meet Friday to discuss the next step following a South Carolina Supreme Court ruling earlier this week regarding church properties.

Bishop Skip Adams will meet at Grace Church Cathedral with the Standing Committee, Diocesan Council, and Trustees, three bodies of clergy and non-ordained elected leaders to review the top court’s ruling on church property and assets from a breakaway group’s lawsuit against The Episcopal Church.

Wednesday’s ruling states that dozens of parishes that split with The Episcopal Church over theological issues, including the ordination of gay priests, cannot take valuable property with them.

The 77-page ruling included separate opinions from the five Supreme Court justices who heard the case in 2014.

“The decision cannot be viewed as final until all possible steps toward an appeal have been resolved,” a spokeswoman said in a statement Thursday.

The court ruled that 29 church properties which were part of the 36 parishes breaking away from the Diocese in eastern South Carolina, belonged to the nationally affiliated church, not the breakaway group.

Those properties are worth an estimated $500 million dollars, and include St. Michael’s Church and St. Philip’s Church in downtown Charleston, along with the popular Camp St. Christopher on Seabrook Island.

The ruling also states that seven of the breakaway parishes, including St. Andrew’s in Mount Pleasant, are allowed to keep their property, because they did not accede to the canon.

A prayer service will be held at Grace Church Cathedral at noon Friday.

It will be church services as usual this Sunday at Episcopal churches across the diocese despite upheaval caused by the ruling.

In 2014 a circuit judge sided with the Diocese of South Carolina. According to a spokeswoman for The Episcopal Church, the church offered a settlement to the breakaway congregations, however, it was rejected. The case moved forward to appeal court which resulted in Thursday’s ruling.

