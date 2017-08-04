Traffic stop in Berkeley County lands two in jail after drugs, guns found

Two people were arrested after a traffic stop in Berkeley County led officers to drugs and guns.

The Berkeley County Sheriff's Office arrested 43-year-old Charles Litchfield of Bonneau and 27-year-old Missy Mims of Jamestown.

BCSO officials say at the time of Litchfield's arrest, he was out on bond for charges involving stolen firearms and meth. He originally bonded out on June 21.

Their arrest stems from an incident on Thursday when agents with the sheriff's office Drug Enforcement Unit were conducting street level investigations in Bonneau.

"While on Church of God Road agents conducted a violation related traffic stop on a blue Dodge Durango pulling a black utility trailer," BCSO officials.

Investigators say the driver, later identified as Mims, appeared nervous and was visibly shaking. A report states Mims admitted there was a gun inside the vehicle next to the driver’s seat.

"At that time the passenger, Charles Litchfield, was asked to exit and was detained," BCSO officials said."Mims was also detained. She then admitted that there were also tablets in a prescription bottle with no label inside a book bag."

Agents said they searched the vehicle and found the following items: one (1) Jiminez .380 firearm, one (1) American Tactical .45 ACP firearm, a box of .380 ammunition, a box of .45 ammunition, miscellaneous narcotic paraphernalia, and a red prescription bottle containing three (3) tablets.

"Both subjects were advised they were under arrest and were searched with negative results for unlawful items and were transported to Hill-Finklea Detention Center," BCSO officials said."Upon reaching the sally port of the jail and exiting the vehicle, deputies asked both subjects again if they had any illegal items on them before they entered the jail."

According to the sheriff's office, Litchfield then admitted that he had an amount of crystal meth tucked into his under garments.

"He then removed a Marlboro cigarette box containing a plastic bag with a crystal substance," BCSO officials said."The crystal substance, approximately 11.7 gross grams, field tested presumptive for methamphetamine. Both subjects were booked with holds placed."

Mims was charged with unlawful carrying of firearm and possession of schedule IV controlled substance.

Litchfield was charged with unlawful carrying of firearm, possession of schedule IV controlled substance, trafficking methamphetamine, and two counts of possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

