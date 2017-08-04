One hospitalized following incident at electrical room at Palmetto Commerce Pkwy. office park

Officials say one person was hospitalized following an incident at an electrical room at the Roper St Francis office park at the Palmetto Commerce Parkway.

Roper St. Francis officials say the incident began when a piece of equipment in an electrical room on the first floor of the building was not working.

A contractor was then called to the room to investigate the problem.

According to officials, when he opened the panel some kind of spark flew out and injured him, causing burns; he was transported to Trident Medical Center.

Another contractor in the room then grabbed the fire extinguisher and put the fire out, officials said.

He was treated on scene for minor injuries.

The fire alarm then went off and the building was evacuated.

No other injuries were reported by officials.

Power has been shut off to the entire facility while fire officials investigate.

The Roper St. Francis Office Park holds administrative office and no patients visit the facility.

