CONTEST: Total Eclipse Experience

It's the most exciting eclipse party in town!
Live 5 News has your only chance to win access to the RiverDogs' Eclipse Game. You can enter to win a family four pack of tickets to the game, four eclipse glasses and four glow in the dark shirts from Palmetto Outfitters.
Contest starts Monday, August 7 and ends Friday, August 11.
Enter for your chance to win here. See complete rules here.
Copyright 2017 WCSC. All rights reserved.
2126 Charlie Hall Boulevard
Charleston SC 29407
(843) 402-5555
publicfile@live5news.com
(843) 402-5555EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.