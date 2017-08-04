CONTEST: Total Eclipse Experience

It's the most exciting eclipse party in town!



Live 5 News has your only chance to win access to the RiverDogs' Eclipse Game. You can enter to win a family four pack of tickets to the game, four eclipse glasses and four glow in the dark shirts from Palmetto Outfitters.



Contest starts Monday, August 7 and ends Friday, August 11.



Enter for your chance to win here. See complete rules here.

