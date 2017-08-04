Downtown rooftop bar prepares for huge eclipse crowds

The Rooftop Bar at Vendue is a Charleston classic, but on Aug. 21 the hotel staff is expecting a much larger crowd than usual.

In a recent report from CNN, The Rooftop Bar at Vendue was rated as one of the top seven bars in the country to view the eclipse.

“Vendue rooftop is known as the best rooftop in town 10 years in a row, so this is the place to be,” said Robby Fagerstrom, head concierge at The Vendue.

Because the bar offers a panoramic 360 degree view of the city, and a clear visual of the sky, staff at The Vendue has started preparing for a busier day than usual.

“We’re going to have pretty much the full staff here unless somebody specifically can't be here that day,” said Fagerstrom. “We're going to have everybody here chipping in.”

Rachel Vollero, a server at The Vendue, says she’s already heard people talking about wanting to watch the eclipse from the popular bar.

“I've been hearing a lot of people saying that they want to come here, that it's going to be like one of the best views in town for it,” said Vollero.

Along with scheduling extra staff to work the event, hotel management has also hired additional security to maintain security.

"We do have a security team that's going to be here helping with the flow of traffic, making sure that we are on pace to reach the capacity, not going over, making sure everyone is safe,” said Fagerstrom.

With safety taken care of, most servers at the Vendue are just excited for the increased business.

"I'm really excited. The more people the more money,” said Vollero. “Hopefully I'll be working up here because I want to see the eclipse myself."

The hotel will charge a $25 cover fee for entrance to the bar area.

That fee will also include a free pair of safety glasses so you can watch the eclipse.

