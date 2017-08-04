Charleston County authorities identify victim in fatal single-car crash

A 35-year-old Ladson man died in a single-vehicle accident Friday night.

Shawn Daggins died at the scene of the crash, Charleston County Deputy Coroner Anita Hasert said.

Deputies responded shortly before 7 p.m. to the crash in the 7800 block of Highway 164 near Adams Run.

Investigators say a 2007 silver Toyota Avalon was traveling west on Highway 164 when the driver lost control, drove off the roadway and struck a fence and a tree. The driver was ejected from the vehicle and died at the scene, Charleston County Sheriff's Maj. Eric Watson said.

There were no other occupants in the vehicle, Watson said.

The crash remains under investigation.

