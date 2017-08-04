Charleston County authorities identify victim in fatal single-car crash

Tropical Storm Franklin has formed over the Central Caribbean Sea.More >>
A 35-year-old Ladson man died in a single-vehicle accident Friday night.
Episcopal churches in Charleston that separated from the national Episcopal church had normal services on Sunday.
The South Carolina Department of Corrections says an inmate had to receive medical care after a prison incident over the weekend.
The U.S. Navy has identified the the sailor who went missing last week in the South China Sea.
