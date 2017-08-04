Quantcast

Emergency crews working fatal accident in Charleston County

Source: Live 5 News Source: Live 5 News
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC (WCSC) -

Emergency crews are on the scene of a fatal accident in Charleston County Friday night. 

The incident is in the area of the 7800 block of Highway 164 near Adams Run. 

The sheriff's office says the incident involves one car. 

