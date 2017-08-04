Deputies searching for suspects who stole truck with weapons, debit card inside

Investigators are searching for two people who they say stole a truck that contained weapons and a debit card.

The Berkeley County Sheriff's Office is looking for a stolen 2010 gray Toyota Tacoma with SC tag KNI-860.

According to the sheriff's office, the vehicle contained a Benelli Super Black Eagle 12 gauge, a black Smith and Wesson Bodyguard .380, and a blue camouflage Bear Compound Bow, as well as a personal debit card.

Investigators say the suspects used the victim's debit card at the Wal-Mart on 7400 Rivers Ave in North Charleston on July 1.

"A debit card was also used at the Wells Fargo located at 7804 Rivers Avenue in North Charleston, also on July 1st," BCSO officials said.

If anyone has any information on the identity of the suspects or knows the whereabouts of the Toyota Tacoma, please contact Det. Eddie Smith at the Berkeley County Sheriff's Office at 843-714-4465 or CrimeStoppers of the Lowcountry at 843-554-1111.

