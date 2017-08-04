Charleston County library offers new way to learn about astronomy

With the eclipse happening in a few weeks, people in the Lowcountry are having an increased interest in astronomy.

The Charleston County Public Library has a new item for check out, telescopes.

The library has six available for checkout, but you must have had a library card for six months and a drivers license.

Once you do have one checked out you’re able to keep it up to a week.

When one local mother and home school teacher heard about the new telescopes she wanted to check one out to help enhance her curriculum and open her kid’s eyes to the night sky.

“When they first when looked in the scope both of them says, 'Wow.' The oldest says,'You can even see the craters,'” Leslie Putnam said. “They want to look at more stuff.”

Her family has been able to see the moon in a way they had not before, and said it was much easier than she thought it would be.

Her boys are learning about astronomy right now, and being able to visually see what they’re learning is also peaking their interest in the upcoming eclipse.

“They have a close up view of something in outer space. I think it makes it more interesting,” Putnam said.

Learning is a big part of what Collection Development Librarian Becky Melancon said is the goal behind these new items for check out.

“Learning that there’s other things you can do, and that's exciting. Not just being an astronomer, but going into engineering or becoming an astronaut,” Melancon said.

For the families that are able to check them out, they also get a book to learn about constellations and information on how to enhance their experience.

“It’s really neat you’ll be surprised at just how cool it looks through there,” Putnam said.

Copyright 2017 WCSC. All rights reserved.