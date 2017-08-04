Red Cross assisting James Island family after apartment fire

The Red Cross is helping a James Island family following an apartment fire Friday evening.

Crews responded around 6:30 p.m. to an apartment fire in the 800 block of Dills Bluff Rd.

Officials with the Charleston Fire Department say responders saw smoke coming from the two story apartment building.

"Firefighters entered the unit and quickly contained the fire to a bedroom on the second floor while searching the building," CFD officials said.

The residents were able to get out of the apartment before crews arrived.

CFD officials say investigators determined the fire originated within the second floor bedroom in the vicinity of a candle.

"One of the residents left the family dog and one cat in the bedroom with a lit candle," CFD officials said."Occupants started to smell smoke and searched the home, discovered a small fire in the bedroom, and attempted to extinguish the fire with containers of water and then a garden hose. After they were unsuccessful they evacuated the apartment."

Investigators say the fire was accidental in nature.

A report states the Red Cross was requested to assist two adults and one child.

Three pets also made it out of the home unharmed.

"No working smoke alarms were present in the home," CFD officials said.

The Charleston Fire Department would like to offer the following reminders:

• Never leave candles burning unattended.

• Keep candles away from combustible materials and out of reach of children and pets.

• Maintain fire extinguishers in the home to battle small fires.

• Notify 911 as soon as an uncontrolled fire occurs – do not delay.

• Install and maintain working smoke alarms in the home.

• Plan, prepare, and practice a home escape plan.

Charleston, James Island, and Saint Andrews Fire Departments, Charleston County EMS, and Charleston PD responded.

Copyright 2017 WCSC. All rights reserved.