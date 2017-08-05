Lowcountry MLB MiLB Update (8/4)

MLB

American League

Brett Gardner, OF, New York Yankees - 2-5 with an RBI in a 7-2 loss to Cleveland. The Holly Hill native is batting .260 with 19 HR's and 49 RBI.

Justin Smoak, 1B, Toronto Blue Jays - 0-3 with a walk, a run scored and 2 K's in a 16-7 loss to Houston. The Stratford alum is batting .301 with 31 HR's and 74 RBI

National League

Matt Wieters, C, Washington Nationals - 0-3 with a walk and 3 K's in a 4-2 win over the Cubs. The Stratford alum is batting .239 with 7 HR's and 37 RBI

Asher Wojciechowski, SP, Cincinnati Reds - Pitched 5 innings giving up 3 hits, 1 run with 1 walk and 5 K's earning the win in a 3-2 win over St. Louis. The Beaufort alum is 2-1 with a 4.15 ERA and 40 K's in 39 innings in the majors. He's 2-0 with a 2.05 ERA and 35 K's in 29.2 innings in AAA.

AA

Southern League

Nick Ciuffo, C, Montgomery Biscuits (Tampa Bay Rays) - Game PPD. The Mt. Pleasant native is batting .235 with 6 HR's and 30 RBI.

High-A

Florida State League

James Reeves, SP, Tampa Yankees (New York Yankees) - Did not pitch in a 9-4 win over St. Lucie. The Ashley Ridge alum is 2-0 with 4 holds, 1 save, a 2.70 ERA and 34 K's in 32.1 innings.

A Short Season

Northwest League

Chris Singleton, OF, Eugene Emeralds (Chicago Cubs) - Was called up to Class A Short Season on Thursday. Went 1-4 with a double (1), a walk, 3 RBI and a K in an 8-5 win over Spokane. The Goose Creek alum is batting .250 with 3 RBI in Class A Short Season. He hit.304 with a HR and 6 RBI in Rookie League

Rookie League

Arizona League

Malcolm Van Buren, SP, AZL Royals (Kansas City Royals) - No game. The Hanahan alum is 0-2 with an 6.88 ERA and 13 K's in 17 innings.