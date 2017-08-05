One dead, one injured in overnight ATV accident in Berkeley County

A crash overnight in Berkeley County has left one dead and another with serious injuries.

According to South Carolina Highway Patrol, the crash happened early Saturday morning around 12:45 a.m. on Popular Hill Road.

The accident involved one vehicle, a Kodiak ATV 4-Wheeler.

Both the driver and passenger were thrown off the vehicle when it veered off the roadway, struck a ditch, and overturned.

The driver, 19-year-old Natalie Matties of Wixom, Michigan, died at the scene and the 15-year-old passenger was taken to a local hospital with serious injuries, according to Berkeley County Coroner Bill Salisbury.

Neither one of the individuals was wearing helmets.

The crash remains under investigation. As this is a developing story, be sure to check back as we gather more information.

