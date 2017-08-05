LOOK HERE: School supply giveaways scheduled across Lowcountry

There is still time to pick up free back-to-school supplies at locations across the Lowcountry.

Here is a list of events going on through August:

Saturday, Aug. 5 :

Colleton Co. Back to School Bash - Colleton Co. High School Gym, 9 a.m. until 12 p.m.

Charlamagne The God Backpack giveaway – Berkeley Co. High School, 3 p.m. until 6 p.m.

Saturday, Aug. 12 :

OneBerkeley Goes Back to School Festival – Moncks Corner Regional Recreation Complex, 9 a.m. until 12 p.m.

Sunday, Aug. 13 :

First Day Festival – Liberty Square, Charleston, 1 p.m. until 5 p.m.

Tuesday, Aug. 15 :

Colleton County Splash Bash – K4-5th Grade – 112 S. Miller Street, 2 p.m. until 4 p.m.

Sunday, Aug. 20 :

