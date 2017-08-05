Quantcast

LOOK HERE: School supply giveaways scheduled across Lowcountry

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) -

There is still time to pick up free back-to-school supplies at locations across the Lowcountry.

Here is a list of events going on through August:

Saturday, Aug. 5:

  • Colleton Co. Back to School Bash - Colleton Co. High School Gym, 9 a.m. until 12 p.m.
  • Charlamagne The God Backpack giveaway – Berkeley Co. High School, 3 p.m. until 6 p.m.

Saturday, Aug. 12:

  • OneBerkeley Goes Back to School Festival – Moncks Corner Regional Recreation Complex, 9 a.m. until 12 p.m. 

Sunday, Aug. 13:

  • First Day Festival – Liberty Square, Charleston, 1 p.m. until 5 p.m. 

Tuesday, Aug. 15

Sunday, Aug. 20:

