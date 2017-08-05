LOOK HERE: School supply giveaways scheduled across Lowcountry

A judge set bond Saturday morning for the two men arrested in connection with the armed robbery of a Folly Beach store.More >>
A judge set bond Saturday morning for the two men arrested in connection with the armed robbery of a Folly Beach store.More >>
A crash overnight in Berkeley County has left one dead and another with serious injuries.More >>
A crash overnight in Berkeley County has left one dead and another with serious injuries.More >>
A decade ago, utilities were persuading politicians around the country to let them spend big to go nuclear. It was a sure bet, they said, since natural gas was expensive, electricity demand was skyrocketing and the...More >>
A decade ago, utilities were persuading politicians around the country to let them spend big to go nuclear. It was a sure bet, they said, since natural gas was expensive, electricity demand was skyrocketing and the...More >>
It's been just more than two weeks since the tarp on the Don Holt Bridge fell on drivers damaging some cars while totaling others.More >>
It's been just more than two weeks since the tarp on the Don Holt Bridge fell on drivers damaging some cars while totaling others.More >>
An animal rescue claims a burned puppy was found on a road in Lancaster County Friday morning.More >>
An animal rescue claims a burned puppy was found on a road in Lancaster County Friday morning.More >>