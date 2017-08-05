Back-to-school giveaways help students prepare for the classroom

Kids in Hanahan also had an afternoon of fun at a Back-to-School Bash. (Source: Live 5)

As summer vacation winds down, a pair of special events Saturday helped students prepare for the new school year.

Lowcountry native and radio personality Charlamagne Tha God wrapped up his annual backpack giveaway Saturday afternoon.

Dozens of people came out for an afternoon of food, fun and games and got to leave with a backpack of school supplies. The event was free for all and was held at Berkeley High School.

Meanwhile, kids in Hanahan also had an afternoon of fun at a Back-to-School Bash held by Molina Healthcare.

Three hundred students gathered at the Art Pot Multicultural Center and enjoyed a live DJ, face painting and plenty of fun activities.

They also received free backpacks with school supplies.

Click here for a list of other scheduled school supply giveaways.

The events came as shoppers across the state have been taking advantage of the annual sales tax holiday weekend in which school supplies and other items are exempt from state sales tax. The savings continue through Sunday.

Copyright 2017 WCSC. All rights reserved.