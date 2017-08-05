Battery continue slide, fall 1-0 at Toronto FC II

The Charleston Battery dropped a 1-0 result to Toronto FC II at Ontario Soccer Centre Saturday afternoon.

TFC II’s Shaan Hundal scored the game’s only goal in the 53rd minute, finishing a well-worked counterattack. Tsubasa Endoh, on loan from Toronto FC, sprang the counterattack after receiving a favorable bounce near the midfield stripe. Endoh hit a first time ball over the top, splitting the Battery center backs and finding Hundal. Hundal got on the end of the through ball and slotted it past Odisnel Cooper to put the hosts in front.

The Battery equalized in the dying minutes of the second half, but the referee waved the goal away. Desperate for a tying goal, Taylor Mueller launched a long ball into the penalty area. Goalkeeper Anthony Cavalluzzo got a fist to Mueller’s service and punched it into his own net, but the referee whistled Charleston for a foul and the match finished 1-0 in favor of TFC II.

The Battery will look to return to winning form next weekend at MUSC Health Stadium against New York Red Bulls II. Charleston take on the reigning USL Champions on Saturday, August 12th. Kickoff is scheduled for 7:00 PM.



-per Charleston Battery