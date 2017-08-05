Group holds diaper drive to help low-income families

A Lowcountry organization is working to provide diapers for low-income families.

The Junior League of Charleston says the cost of diapers is climbing to more than $1,200 per year and says diapers are not funded by programs like WIC or SNAP.

That's why the group is hosting a diaper drive to lend a hand to those in need.

"I'm a mother of two young children and I can't imagine not being able to provide for them, to hear them crying and not be able to satisfy that, and I don't want any mother in our community to have to feel that," Assistant Committee Chair Cassie Jaffe said.

The group is accepting drop-off donations through Aug. 6 at the Folly Road, Westcott Boulevard, Long Point Road and Savannah Highway Harris Teeter stores. Donations can also be made through Aug. 11 at the Girly Girl Boutique, the Barre Code, the Little Gym and Learning Express.

