Sensley leads RiverDogs past Drive

Left fielder Steven Sensley led the scoring barrage and set a RiverDogs season-high with five RBI, including clearing the bases with a game-clinching double in the fourth inning that helped power the RiverDogs to a 12-4 win over the Drive in front of 3,746 fans at Joe Riley Park.

The career-night was Sensley’s third three-hit game as a pro and a career-high in RBI since being selected in the 12th round by the Yankees in June.

With the win, Charleston (60-51, 26-15) snapped a four-game skid against the Drive (61-49, 20-21) after dropping the first two games of the series. The victory also pushes the RiverDogs out to a 4.0 game lead over the Rome Braves who won their third straight over Asheville.

The RiverDogs jumped out to the early lead in the first frame on Drive starter Bryan Mata (3-5). Center fielder Pablo Olivares singled then scored from Sensley's first RBI single. Following a walk, right fielder Isiah Gilliam scored on a wild pitch.

The Drive got on the board in the third. After a leadoff walk, first baseman Mitchell Gunsolus scored on a sacrifice fly from left fielder Tyler Hill that cut the lead to 2-1.

Sensley and catcher Donny Sands brought two insurance runs in for the RiverDogs with back-to-back hits in the third inning before breaking it wide open in the fourth as the RiverDogs sent eight men to the plate. Charleston batters walked three times to load the bases before Sands worked an 11 pitch at-bat for a walk, bringing in one and setting things up for Sensley. The former Ragin' Cajun missed a grand-slam by two feet as he ripped a three-run double to the corner in left for his fifth RBI of the night.

Charleston got three more runs throughout the fifth and seventh frames as third baseman Chris Hess, shortstop Diego Castillo, and second baseman all Vince Conde collected RBI hits.

Alexander Vargas went just 4 2/3 innings, allowing one run on seven hits and striking out four, but came up one out shy of his first Class A win.

Pitching struggled on both sides in a game that featured 19 total walks, including a season-high 10 by the RiverDogs. Charleston hurlers racked up five walks and a hit batter in the sixth inning and surrendered three runs in the frame.

Garrett Mundell and Austin DeCarr (2-1) combined for 2 1/3 innings of work and surrendered seven of the ten RiverDogs walks in the game. DeCarr received his second win of the season. David Sosebee tossed the final two innings striking out four and walking one.



