Missing Charleston man has been found - Live5News.com | Charleston, SC | News, Weather, Sports

Missing Charleston man has been found

By Justin Brickler, Producer
Arnold Frank Burrell (Source: Charleston Police) Arnold Frank Burrell (Source: Charleston Police)
CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) -

Charleston Police have found a missing Charleston man. 

Arnold Frank Burrell was last seen leaving his home Saturday, according to police spokesman Charles Francis.

