Police searching for missing man

Charleston Police are searching for a man last seen leaving his home earlier on Saturday.

Arnold Frank Burrell was last seen leaving his home Saturday, according to police spokesman Charles Francis.

He may be traveling in a beige-colored 2012 Kia Sorento with SC license tag NVU972, Francis said.

Burrell is 6-foot-1, weighs 200 pounds, has black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call the Central Detective Unit at 843-720-2487.

Copyright 2017 WCSC. All rights reserved.