Nighttime lane closures continue in Folly Road improvement project

Nighttime road closures continue into the week on Folly Road as workers continue the Folly Road at Camp Road Intersection Improvement Project Sunday night.

Lane closures began at 10 p.m. Sunday night and will continue through 6 a.m. Monday. From Monday through Thursday, the closures will begin at 9 p.m. and continue until 6 a.m. the following morning.

The closures will be in place from just north of the Folly Road and Rivers Point Row intersection to approximately 1000 feet south of the Folly Road and Camp Road intersection, Charleston County spokesman Shawn Smetana said.

At no time will the entire roadway be blocked to traffic, he said.

County leaders say the Folly Road at Camp Road Intersection Improvements Project on James Island involves improvements to Folly Road from about 1,000 feet south of Camp Road to the intersection with Eugene Gibbs Street and Rivers Point Row, and improvements to Camp Road from West Madison Avenue to Oyster Point Row.

The changes are designed to relieve traffic congestion and localized flooding by adding turn lanes and upsizing drainage pipes.

Bike lanes and sidewalks will also be added.

