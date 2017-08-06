Sullivans Island Power Outage

SCE&G reports one thousand and eighteen Sullivan Island, Daniel Island and Mount Pleasant residents are without power. The estimate time for when power will be restored is still pending. We've reached out to SCE&G officials for more info. This is a developing story. Check back later for details.More >>
One of two tropical disturbances has a slightly better chance of developing within the next five days, forecasters say.More >>
Charleston Police are searching for a man last seen leaving his home earlier on Saturday.More >>
A judge set bond Saturday morning for the two men arrested in connection with the armed robbery of a Folly Beach store.More >>
Downtown Charleston was feeling the heat on Saturday as a group called for better working conditions for carriage horses.More >>
