Quantcast

Sullivans Island Power Outage - Live5News.com | Charleston, SC | News, Weather, Sports

breaking

Sullivans Island Power Outage

By Justin Brickler, Producer
Connect
Source: Pixabay Source: Pixabay
SULLIVAN'S ISLAND, SC (WCSC) -

SCE&G reports 1,018 Sullivan Island, Daniel Island and Mount Pleasant residents are without power. 

The power company's website shows the estimated restoration time is 5:30 a.m. 

We've reached out to SCE&G officials for more information.

This is a developing story. Check back later for details. 

Powered by Frankly