Forecasters continuing to watch two disturbances in the Atlantic

Forecasters are continuing to watch two disturbances in the Atlantic Ocean with one of the two tropical disturbances having a slightly better chance of developing within the next five days.

As of Sunday afternoon, Invest 90-L, a strong tropical wave is over the Central Caribbean Sea and is producing showers and thunderstorms.

It's not expected to impact the United States and is heading towards Mexico.

The National Hurricane Center say there is now a 70 percent chance the wave will form into a tropical depression within the next five days and a 50 percent chance it will form in the next 48 hours.

According to forecasters, the system is becoming better organized, and a tropical depression or tropical storm will likely form before the low reaches the Yucatan Peninsula of Mexico late Monday or early Tuesday.

"After the system crosses the Yucatan Peninsula, it is expected to move across the Bay of Campeche by midweek where additional development is expected," NHC officials said.

The wave is moving west-northwestward at 10 to 15 mph and a tropical depression or a tropical storm could form over the Bay of Campeche before the system reaches the Yucatan peninsula late Monday or Tuesday, meteorologists say.

An Air Force Reserve reconnaissance aircraft is scheduled to investigate this system Sunday afternoon if necessary.

One model has second system moving toward southeastern U.S.

The second disturbance, Invest 99-L, an elongated area of low pressure located about 150 miles east of the eastern coast of Honduras.

While some additional slow development is possible during the next two to three days before the system encounters less favorable environmental conditions during the middle part of next week.

Computer models mostly have the system missing the United States so far.

"Most of the consensus has it going over the Caribbean," Live 5 forecaster Jordan Wilkerson says. "But one model moves it on a path closer to the Carolinas."

It's still possible that it doesn't make it that far. The less-favorable conditions could wipe out the system completely. But if it survives those conditions and continues in the path almost all of the models have predicted, it could strengthen once it heads toward the Bahamas, she said.

This system is expected to move generally west-northwestward across the tropical Atlantic Ocean at about 15 mph. Meteorologists say there is a 50 percent chance of development over the next five days and only a 30 percent chance over the next 48 hours.

