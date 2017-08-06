Franklin makes first Mexican landfall; Computer models still disagree on tropical disturbance

Computer models have Tropical Wave 99L moving towards the southeastern U.S. (Source: Live 5)

As Tropical Storm Franklin moves across the Yucatan Peninsula in Mexico, forecasters are keeping their eyes on a tropical disturbance in the Atlantic.

The trough of low pressure is located about 800 miles east of the Lesser Antilles and is continuing to produce an area of disorganized showers and

thunderstorms.

The storm's development is being stifled by unfavorable conditions in the atmosphere for now, but forecasters say some development is possible during the weekend when the system moves west-northwestward.

Forecasters say there is only a 30 percent chance of the system forming into a tropical depression or tropical storm over the next five days.

However, some computer models have pointed the system toward the southeastern United States.

"It's far too early to determine whether this will develop into anything, first of all, and if it develops, where it will go," Meteorologist Joey Sovine said.

Franklin makes first Mexican landfall

Tropical Storm Franklin is expected to move into the Bay of Campeche later Tuesday after making its first landfall.

At 11 a.m., the storm was located at 19.6N 89.6W, about 60 miles east-southeast of Campeche, Mexico. The center of Franklin will move westward across the Bay of Campeche Tuesday night and Wednesday, and be near the coast of mainland Mexico Wednesday night or early Thursday.

The system is expected to restrengthen over water and could become a hurricane before landfall over mainland Mexico.

The government of Mexico has issued a Tropical Storm Warning for the coast of mainland Mexico from Puerto de Veracruz to Rio Panuco.

A Hurricane Watch is in effect for the coast of Mexico from Puerto de Veracruz to Rio Panuco

A Tropical Storm Warning is also in effect for the coast of Mexico from Rio Lagartos to Sabancuy, and a Tropical Storm Watch is in effect for the coast of Mexico from Sabancuy to Puerto de Veracruz.

A Hurricane Watch means that hurricane conditions are possible within the watch area.

A Tropical Storm Warning means that tropical storm conditions are expected somewhere within the warning area within 36 hours.

A Tropical Storm Watch means that tropical storm conditions are possible within the watch area.

