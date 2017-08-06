Potential Tropical Cyclone Seven forms as it heads towards Mexico

Potential Tropical Cyclone Seven has formed over the Central Caribbean Sea east of Honduras.

The system, which poses no threat to the United States, is heading towards Mexico.

Its current center is located at 15.6 N, 82.0 W with 35 mph maximum sustained winds.

It's moving west-northwest at 12 mph.

The National Hurricane Center says the system is expected to become a tropical storm.

According to forecasters, the system is becoming better organized, and a tropical storm will likely form before the low reaches the Yucatan Peninsula of Mexico on Monday.

"After the system crosses the Yucatan Peninsula, it is expected to move across the Bay of Campeche by midweek where additional development is expected," NHC officials said.

One model has second system moving toward southeastern U.S.

The second disturbance, Invest 99-L, is an elongated area of low pressure.

While some additional slow development is possible during the next two to three days before the system encounters less favorable environmental conditions during the middle part of next week.

Computer models mostly have the system missing the United States so far. It's still possible that it doesn't make it that far.

The less-favorable conditions could wipe out the system completely.

But if it survives those conditions and continues in the path almost all of the models have predicted, it could strengthen once it heads toward the Bahamas.

This system is expected to move generally west-northwestward across the tropical Atlantic Ocean at about 15 mph. Meteorologists say there is a 50 percent chance of development over the next five days and only a 20 percent chance over the next 48 hours.

