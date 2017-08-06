Tropical Storm Franklin could reach hurricane strength before landfall in Mexico

Computer models have not found agreement on the path of a tropical wave. (Source: Live 5)

Two landfalls are expected in Mexico from Tropical Storm Franklin. (Source: Live 5)

A hurricane watch is in effect for parts of Mexico where Tropical Storm Franklin is expected to make landfall overnight Tuesday.

At 1 p.m., the storm had maximum sustained winds of 60 mph, holding from the last report at 8 a.m. Its location is 18.0N, 85.4W, about 300 miles east of Belize City.

If maximum sustained winds reach a speed of 74 mph, Franklin would be reclassified as a Category 1 hurricane, something forecasters expect will happen before it makes landfall.

A hurricane watch is in effect for the coast of Mexico from Chetumal to Punta Allen.

"Franklin should be at or near hurricane strength when it makes landfall," Meteorologist Joey Sovine says.

On the forecast track, the center of Franklin will pass well north of Honduras Monday and then approach the east coast of the Yucatan peninsula by late afternoon. Franklin is then expected to move across the Yucatan Peninsula Monday night and on Tuesday.

A tropical storm warning is in effect for Belize City northward to the border of Mexico and for the coast of Mexico from Chetumal to Campeche. A Tropical Storm Watch is in effect for the coast of Mexico from Campeche to Sabancuy.

A hurricane watch means that hurricane conditions are possible within the watch area, in this case within the next 24 hours.

A tropical storm warning means that tropical storm conditions are expected somewhere within the warning area, in this case within

24 hours.

A tropical storm watch means that tropical storm conditions are possible within the watch area.

Forecasters also eyeing tropical wave

Forecasters are also watching an area of low pressure located between the Cabo Verde Islands and the Lesser Antilles.

The system is producing disorganized shower and thunderstorm activity and unfavorable environmental conditions should limit the development of this system during the next few days.

Conditions could become more favorable for better organization later in the week.

Computer models have flip-flopped on the path of this system, pointing it towards the Caribbean, then toward the southeastern United States.

"The question is, what will actually arrive?" Sovine said. "They have it pointed somewhere between Florida and Bermuda, which is like saying it could hit anywhere between here and Denver."

Forecasters say there is no chance of the system developing into a tropical depression within the next 48 hours and only about a 20 percent chance of development over the next five days.

