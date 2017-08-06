Tropical Storm Franklin forms as it heads towards Mexico

Tropical Storm Franklin has formed over the Central Caribbean Sea.

The system, which poses no threat to the United States, is heading towards Mexico.

Its current center is located at 16.4 N, 83.0 W with 40 mph maximum sustained winds.

It's moving west-northwest at 13 mph.

"After the system crosses the Yucatan Peninsula, it is expected to move across the Bay of Campeche by midweek where additional development is expected," NHC officials said.

One model has second system moving toward southeastern U.S.

A second disturbance, Invest 99-L, is an elongated area of low pressure that's far out in the Atlantic.

While some additional slow development is possible during the next two to three days before the system encounters less favorable environmental conditions during the middle part of next week.

Computer models have the system traveling in the direction of the southeastern area of the United States.

But it's still possible that it doesn't make it that far. The less-favorable conditions could wipe out the system completely.

