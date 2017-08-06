Man accused of sexually assaulting woman at Mt. Pleasant hotel

Authorities have arrested a man accused of sexually assaulting a woman at a Mount Pleasant hotel.

Investigators charged Juan Rodriguez-Quintero with third-degree criminal sexual conduct.

He was given a $60,000 bond on Sunday.

Police say his arrest stems from an incident on Saturday morning when the victim met with a person, who investigators have identified as a co-defendant, and invited her to a room at a hotel on Shrimp Boat Lane.

When they arrived in the room, the victim said the co-defendant sexually assaulted her.

Court records state after the sexual assault occurred, the co-defendant left the room and entered another room where Rodriguez-Quintero was waiting.

Authorities say the co-defendant told Rodriguez-Quintero that the victim wanted to meet him.

According to an affidavit, Rodriguez-Quintero went into the room where the victim was and was asked by the victim to help her find her car keys so she could leave.

The victim told police that after momentarily attempting to find her car keys, Rodriguez-Quintero undressed her and sexually assaulted her.

The victim said the sexual assault happened for 90 minutes, and she had told the suspect multiple times that she was in pain, but her cries were ignored.

