One person dead following shooting in Orangeburg

One person is dead following a shooting in Orangeburg.

The Orangeburg County Sheriff's Office says deputies responded to a home on Whittaker Parkway at 12:20 a.m. on Saturday

Witnesses told investigators they heard gunshots and then saw a man laying on the ground.

"At that point, law enforcement and medical authorities were called," OCSO officials said.

A report states, investigators have learned two men were involved in some type of confrontation that turned into a physical altercation.

"The case remains under investigation," OCSO officials said.

No arrests have been made yet.

