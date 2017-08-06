Quantcast

One person dead following shooting in Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, SC (WCSC) -

One person is dead following a shooting in Orangeburg. 

The Orangeburg County Sheriff's Office says deputies responded to a home on Whittaker Parkway at 12:20 a.m. on Saturday

Witnesses told investigators they heard gunshots and then saw a man laying on the ground. 

"At that point, law enforcement and medical authorities were called," OCSO officials said. 

A report states, investigators have learned two men were involved in some type of confrontation that turned into a physical altercation.

"The case remains under investigation," OCSO officials said. 

No arrests have been made yet. 

