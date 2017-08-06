Quantcast

Authorities investigating incident at Ladson neighborhood

Source: Live 5 News Source: Live 5 News
DORCHESTER COUNTY, SC (WCSC) -

Authorities are investigating an incident at a Ladson neighborhood Sunday night. 

Deputies with the Dorchester County Sheriff's Office were seen in the area of Mickler Drive off of Ladson Road. 

Crime scene tape has been placed on a portion of the road as authorities investigate. 

Residents said they first saw investigators in the area around 7 p.m.

We've reached out to the sheriff's office for more information. 

