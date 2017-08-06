Quantcast

U.S. Navy identifies missing sailor as Citadel graduate

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) -

The U.S. Navy has identified the the sailor who went missing last week in the South China Sea.  

Lt. Steven Hopkins went missing on Tuesday from the USS Stethem.

According to the United States Navy Institute, Hopkins was a 2009 graduate of The Citadel.

His disappearance is an ongoing investigation. 

The military college sent out the following tweet on Saturday praying for his return:

