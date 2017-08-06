U.S. Navy identifies missing sailor as Citadel graduate

The U.S. Navy has identified the the sailor who went missing last week in the South China Sea.More >>
The U.S. Navy has identified the the sailor who went missing last week in the South China Sea.More >>
Episcopal churches in Charleston that separated from the national Episcopal church had normal services on Sunday.More >>
Episcopal churches in Charleston that separated from the national Episcopal church had normal services on Sunday.More >>
One of two tropical disturbances has a slightly better chance of developing within the next five days, forecasters say.More >>
One of two tropical disturbances has a slightly better chance of developing within the next five days, forecasters say.More >>
Authorities have arrested a man accused of sexually assaulting a woman at a Mount Pleasant hotel.More >>
Authorities have arrested a man accused of sexually assaulting a woman at a Mount Pleasant hotel.More >>
One person is dead following a shooting in Orangeburg.More >>
One person is dead following a shooting in Orangeburg.More >>