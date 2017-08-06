RiverDogs salvage split with Drive

Designated hitter Isiah Gilliam slugged his 13th homer of the season to put the RiverDogs ahead in the first as Charleston hung on to split the four-game series and secure a winning homestand with a 2-1 victory over the Greenville Drive on Sunday night in front of 5,346 fans at Joe Riley Park.

Charleston (61-50, 27-15) starter Adonis Rosa (4-3) got his fourth win of the season as he tossed 6 1/3 innings, allowing just one unearned run on five hits.

With the win, the RiverDogs remain in first place in the Southern Division by 4.0 games as the Rome Braves swept Asheville to win their 11th in a row.

The RiverDogs got their second run of the game in the fifth as left fielder Dalton Blaser singled then scored as second basemen Oswaldo Cabrera reached on an error by Drive third basemen Bobby Dalbec, making it 2-0.

Greenville (61-50, 20-22) got on the board in the seventh. Center fielder Tyler Hill singled then designated hitter Jerry Downs walked to put two men on. Both runners then executed a double-steal and Hill scored as catcher Eduardo Navas' throw went wide of third base and into left field to cut the lead in half.

Reliever Braden Bristo made his Charleston debut coming in for Rosa in the sixth. The former Louisiana Tech Bulldog went two innings allowing just two hits and striking out three. His college teammate, Phillip Diehl, got the final two outs in the ninth to seal his second save of the season.

Darwinzon Hernandez (3-4) suffered the loss for the Drive as he allowed two runs on five hits throughout five innings of work.



