TAKE A STAND: Carolina Strong Book Drive

The education of our children is important.

And it’s concerning to know that four out of five South Carolina fourth graders from low-income families cannot read at grade level.

But thankfully, that fact is not going unnoticed. Live 5 teamed up with Reading Partners Charleston, the Cynthia Graham Hurd Foundation and Mellow Mushroom.

We asked you to donate books to any of the six library branches in Charleston County. Last year, four-thousand children’s books were donated.

This year, thanks to you, that record was shattered. Here in Charleston, more than 11,000 new and gently used books were donated. And a special thank you to the Joye Law firm for making a generous cash donation.

The Charleston Strong Book Drive is in memory and honor of Cynthia Graham Hurd, a long-time librarian and one of the nine victims of the Mother Emanuel AME church shooting.

Your generosity means our children can take home 30 books to improve and grow their love of reading. That’s awesome! Thank you.

