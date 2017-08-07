TAKE A STAND: Don Holt Bridge Tarp Accident

The tarp and steel cables collapsed onto the roadway of the Don Holt Bridge on July 19. (Source: SCDOT)

It’s been more than two weeks since the tarp fell from the Don Holt Bridge during a thunderstorm.

It caused a traffic nightmare and trapped 12 vehicles underneath the tarp.

For those drivers, the attention has now turned to insurance claims. The good news is the Department of Transportation has provided information on how drivers with damage can file a claim.

The not-so-good news is there are indications this may be a long and drawn-out process. At least one vehicle was totaled. That driver had no choice but to purchase another vehicle and says when he calls the insurance company, he’s told: “we’re investigating, we’ll let you know.”

To be fair, it normally does take time to investigate and process an insurance claim.

But in this case, it seems pretty clear what happened.

The insurance company and the bridge contractor aren’t returning calls from the Live 5 newsroom. That’s disappointing.

Just as the SCDOT says this accident was unexpected, so was the damage.

They should expedite the insurance claims, and quickly pay these drivers for their damage and out-of-pocket expenses.

