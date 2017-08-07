Lowcountry MLB MiLB Update (8/6)

MLB

American League

Brett Gardner, OF, New York Yankees - 1-5 with a run scored in an 8-1 win over Cleveland. The Holly Hill native is batting .261 with 19 HR's and 49 RBI.

Justin Smoak, 1B, Toronto Blue Jays - 2-5 with a double (17) and 2 RBI in a 7-6 loss to Houston. The Stratford alum is batting .299 with 31 HR's and 76 RBI

National League

Matt Wieters, C, Washington Nationals - 1-3 with a grand slam, a run scored and 5 RBI in a 9-4 win over the Cubs. The Stratford alum is batting .245 with 8 HR's and 43 RBI

Asher Wojciechowski, SP, Cincinnati Reds - Did not pitch in a 13-4 loss to St. Louis. The Beaufort alum is 2-1 with a 4.15 ERA and 40 K's in 39 innings in the majors. He's 2-0 with a 2.05 ERA and 35 K's in 29.2 innings in AAA.

AA

Southern League

Nick Ciuffo, C, Montgomery Biscuits (Tampa Bay Rays) - 1-3 with a walk, an RBI and a K in a 2-1 win over Mobile. The Mt. Pleasant native is batting .232 with 6 HR's and 31 RBI.

High-A

Florida State League

James Reeves, SP, Tampa Yankees (New York Yankees) - Did not pitch in a 9-2 win over St. Lucie. The Ashley Ridge alum is 2-0 with 4 holds, 1 save, a 2.70 ERA and 34 K's in 32.1 innings.

A Short Season

Northwest League

Chris Singleton, OF, Eugene Emeralds (Chicago Cubs) - 0-4 with 3 K's in a 3-2 loss to Spokane. The Goose Creek alum is batting .154 with 3 RBI in Class A Short Season. He hit.304 with a HR and 6 RBI in Rookie League

Rookie League

Arizona League

Malcolm Van Buren, SP, AZL Royals (Kansas City Royals) - Did not pitch in a 9-7 win over AZL Athletics. The Hanahan alum is 0-2 with an 6.88 ERA and 13 K's in 17 innings.