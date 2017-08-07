No damage estimates from Don Holt Bridge incident

State transportation authorities don’t have dollar figures yet on damage claims from last month’s disaster on the Don Holt Bridge.

A containment netting and metal fencing fell into traffic lanes, trapping eight vehicles and bringing rush hour traffic to a halt.

Traffic lights on the bridge were also damaged.

South Carolina Department of Transportation spokesman James Law said they have no dollar figure on the claims from drivers whose vehicles were damaged by the falling netting and debris.

Law also said he didn’t know when work on the bridge would be resumed.

He said SCDOT is waiting on the painting contractor to come up with a revised containment plan, which will need to get engineers’ approval.

The netting had been installed over the bridge to keep debris from falling onto vehicles below while crew worked on the bridge.

