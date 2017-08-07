Authorities searching for man suspected of assaulting family members

Authorities are searching for a man accused of assaulting family members in North Charleston Monday afternoon.

North Charleston police officials say officers are searching the area of Greenridge Road for a suspect who assaulted several family members inside of an apartment.

According to police, the suspect fled the apartment.

Nearly two dozen marked and unmarked police patrol cars were spotted in the area of the Jamison Park Apartment complex.

Officers were seen placing crime scene tape around a building.

Viewers reported several police officers responding to the area.

Motorists say a helicopter is assisting.

A description of the suspect has not been released by law enforcement yet.

