Coroner identifies children killed in North Charleston attack; suspect waives right to bond hearing

The Charleston County Coroner's Office has identified two children who were killed in an attack at an apartment in North Charleston.

Authorities say 8-year-old Avery Martin and his brother, 2-year-old Aiyden Martin, died from "sharp force injuries" on Monday.

According to the coroner, Avery died on scene at 2245 Greenridge Road, while Aiyden died at MUSC.

"Both deaths are ruled a homicide and being investigated by NCPD," said Chief Deputy Coroner Bobbi Jo O'Neal.

The man suspected of killing the two children waived his right to a bond hearing Tuesday morning.

Raashid Jaamal White, 26, was expected to face a bond judge Tuesday afternoon.

White is charged with two counts of murder in the stabbing deaths of the two children, North Charleston Police spokesman Spencer Pryor said.

White's arrest stems from an incident on Monday shortly after 3 p.m. when officers responded to 2245 Greenridge Rd. in reference to a caller saying there was someone in the home "having mental issues," a report states.

A report states the suspect attacked the caller and locked her out of the home where two children were still inside.

Police say after he forced entry into the apartment, White escaped by jumping from a second story balcony. Officers found two juveniles suffering multiple stab wounds.

"Both juveniles died as a result of the attack," Pryor said. "The suspect fled the incident location prior to police arrival."

Police say they later located White in the area of South Antler Drive.

Motorists reported seeing officers running towards the woods across from the Baker Plantation neighborhood before patrol cars got to the scene, shut down the road down and took the suspect into custody. He was arrested without incident.

Police searched in the area of Greenridge Road with K-9 units and a helicopter assisting.

Nearly two dozen marked and unmarked police patrol cars were spotted in the area of the Jamison Park Apartment complex.

Officers were seen placing crime scene tape around a building and blocking off a portion of one of the parking lots.

Viewers reported several police officers responding to the area.

