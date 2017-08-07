Police arrest suspect accused of killing two children at N. Charleston apartment

Investigators have arrested a man suspected of killing two children at a North Charleston apartment complex.

The North Charleston Police Department arrested 26-year-old Raashid Jaamal White wanted for two counts of murder.

Spencer Pryor with North Charleston PD says White was located by officers in the area of South Antler Drive.

He was arrested without incident.

His arrest stems from an incident Monday afternoon shortly after 3 p.m. when officers responded to 2245 Greenridge Road in reference to a caller saying there was someone in the home "having mental issues."

A report states the suspect attacked the caller and locked her out of the home where two children were still inside.

Police say when officers went into the home they found two juveniles suffering injuries from an attack.

"Both juveniles died as a result of the attack," said Spencer Pryor with North Charleston police."The suspect fled the incident location prior to police arrival."

The coroner's office will release information regarding the manner of their deaths, Pryor said.

A search of the suspect was underway in the area of Greenridge Road with K-9 units and a helicopter assisting.

Nearly two dozen marked and unmarked police patrol cars were spotted in the area of the Jamison Park Apartment complex.

Officers were seen placing crime scene tape around a building.

Viewers reported several police officers responding to the area.

